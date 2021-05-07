DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.37. 21,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

