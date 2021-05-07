Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

