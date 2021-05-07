Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:DPM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.35. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

