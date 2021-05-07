Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

