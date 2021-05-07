Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 74,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

