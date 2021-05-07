Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $3.08 Million in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 7.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Autohome by 383.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $5,875,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 16.3% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.