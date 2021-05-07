Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 105,113 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

