Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,327 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

