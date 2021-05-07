Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 9,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,958. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

