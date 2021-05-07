DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR HBH opened at €82.90 ($97.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.00 ($58.82) and a 52 week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.