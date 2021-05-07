Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,554. The company has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $47.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

