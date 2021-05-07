Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Up 10.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) were up 10.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 1,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

