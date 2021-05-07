Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $6.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

ESTE stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $700.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

