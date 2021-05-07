East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $90.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,612. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

