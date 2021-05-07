Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

