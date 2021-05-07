Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.44 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

