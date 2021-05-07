Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $146.12 and last traded at $145.84, with a volume of 39189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

