EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0243 on Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 182.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and $74.47 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 151.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

