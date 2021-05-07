EFFORCE (WOZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.02 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002443 BTC on major exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $109.02 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00087375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00783561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00101837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.09055244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046487 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,518,292 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

