EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells £365,000 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £365,000 ($476,874.84).

Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.98. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £316.68 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.