Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

