Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

