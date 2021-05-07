Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $227.00 at Barclays

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

