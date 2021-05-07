Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 901,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Earnings History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit