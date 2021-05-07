Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 901,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

