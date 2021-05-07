Ellipsis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.86 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00003925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $255.96 million and $33.86 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 288,989,816 coins and its circulating supply is 111,339,334 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

