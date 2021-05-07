ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.40 ($15.76).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 opened at €14.02 ($16.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.52.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.