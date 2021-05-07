ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.40 ($15.76).

ZIL2 opened at €14.02 ($16.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.52.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit