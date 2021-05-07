Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Tops $3.37 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $193.54 or 0.00333821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $97.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,662,915 coins and its circulating supply is 17,418,162 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

