EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 million-$38.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 1,712,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,357. The company has a market cap of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

