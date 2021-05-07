Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 158,843 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.93% of Passage Bio worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PASG shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

