Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,638 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,411,014. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

