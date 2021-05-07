Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 75,936 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,936 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTX opened at $150.77 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.46.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

