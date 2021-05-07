Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 85,255 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,255 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.31% of The Children’s Place worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.