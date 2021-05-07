Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 263,654 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,654 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.56% of Viavi Solutions worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.19 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,669 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

