Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.71% of Cogent Communications worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

CCOI opened at $78.76 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 183.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

