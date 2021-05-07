Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,942 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

NYSE DKS opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

