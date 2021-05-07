Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $20.10 Million Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 346,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

