Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 4,980 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.71% of Cogent Communications worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.76 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.