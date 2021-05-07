Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $25.07 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 251,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $93.28 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

