Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

