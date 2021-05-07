Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on June 1st

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.42 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

