Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6778 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Enbridge has increased its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.