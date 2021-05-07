Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 777,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,278. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.51.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

