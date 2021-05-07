Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 777,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,278. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.51.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit