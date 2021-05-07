Energo Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $366,720.35 and approximately $19,079.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energo has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00788357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.14 or 0.09248614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo's official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo's official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

