Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0013

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $156,961.89 and $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00045093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015467 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005951 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

