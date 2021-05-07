Enerplus Co. to Issue May 21 Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a may 21 dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.24.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.34.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.