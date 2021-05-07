ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. From 2021 through 2024, it expects production to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4%. Also, Eni’s exploration campaign in offshore Angola, which led to several discoveries, will significantly boost cash flows. Its new light crude discovery in Block 15/06, offshore Angola is estimated to have a reserve of 200-250 million barrels of oil. Notably, the firm’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021 improved year over year on higher realized commodity prices and refinery throughputs. However, the bottom line missed the consensus estimate owing to lower retail gas sales. The company believes that there is a significant risk to the recovery of its overall energy business as the pandemic is still raging havoc on the global market.”

Get ENI alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on E. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

E stock remained flat at $$25.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.