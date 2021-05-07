Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $94.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the highest is $97.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $398.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.30 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $434.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.71 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

