Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

