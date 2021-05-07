Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Envela shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 183,200 shares.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

