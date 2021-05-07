Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million to $284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Envestnet stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

